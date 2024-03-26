Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $89,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,626.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,574.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,306.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

