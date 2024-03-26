BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $90.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens raised their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

BOK Financial stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.20. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $92.41.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

