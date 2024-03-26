BKM Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

