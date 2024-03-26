BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $11.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

BIGC opened at $6.92 on Friday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $530.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,438,000 after acquiring an additional 762,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 81,717 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

