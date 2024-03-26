Beam Global (BEEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th.

Beam Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.82. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Beam Global by 2,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 960.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

