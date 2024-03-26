ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $881.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.78. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 276,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,744,994 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,650 shares of company stock worth $1,866,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

Further Reading

