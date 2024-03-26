Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $94.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.46.
ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ACGL stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $65.78 and a 12 month high of $92.57.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
