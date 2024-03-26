Analyzing Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) & Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Nerdy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -20.77% -48.96% -28.57% Bright Scholar Education N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nerdy and Bright Scholar Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $193.40 million 2.70 -$40.17 million ($0.42) -7.17 Bright Scholar Education $2.16 billion 0.03 -$54.44 million N/A N/A

Nerdy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Scholar Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nerdy and Bright Scholar Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Bright Scholar Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy currently has a consensus target price of $4.71, indicating a potential upside of 56.62%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education.

Summary

Nerdy beats Bright Scholar Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, large format classes, tutor chat, essay review, adaptive assessment, and self-study tools. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through education systems. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Bright Scholar Education

(Get Free Report)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services. It also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, and international education consulting services, as well as career counselling and international contest training services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

