Analysts Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) PT at $10.02

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of -87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

