Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steelcase Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Steelcase in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Steelcase’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Steelcase’s FY2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Report on SCS

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.