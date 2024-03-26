Alaska Wealth Advisors Invests $42,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,780.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

