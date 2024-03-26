Alaska Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,622 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.9 %
Phillips 66 stock opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
