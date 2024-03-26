Alaska Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,622 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.9 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.