49,972 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12,358.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after purchasing an additional 453,302 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 109,248 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,334,000.

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $45.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

