2,755 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after purchasing an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

