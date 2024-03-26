249 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Synopsys by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Synopsys by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $584.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

