Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $415.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $423.83 and a 200-day moving average of $389.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $300.67 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

