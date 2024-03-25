The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %
PG opened at $161.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $162.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
