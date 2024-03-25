Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 10,824 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 10,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $530,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,657. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Tenable Stock Down 0.9 %
TENB stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 0.94.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.
