Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 10,824 Shares

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 10,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $530,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,657. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tenable Stock Down 0.9 %

TENB stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

