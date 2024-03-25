Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,804,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,678,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,752,000 after acquiring an additional 151,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 28,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVX opened at $154.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

