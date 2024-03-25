Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Robert L. Scott Sells 2,000 Shares

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $815.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,409,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 66,984 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

