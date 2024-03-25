Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

