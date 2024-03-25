Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 216 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $394.53 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $317.91 and a one year high of $398.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.