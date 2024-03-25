SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 273.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,872,000 after purchasing an additional 484,072 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after purchasing an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $108.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

