Security Financial Services INC. Acquires Shares of 1,631 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $156.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $157.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average is $131.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.