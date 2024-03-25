Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lessened by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,283,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $80.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.