Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Revance Therapeutics worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 963,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 342,540 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,697 shares of company stock worth $134,553. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVNC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $4.87 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $429.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 138.43%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.