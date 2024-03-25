Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Boeing worth $126,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.6 %

BA stock opened at $188.85 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.