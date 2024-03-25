Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 420 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $390.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

