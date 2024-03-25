PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

