Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 988,766 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Exxon Mobil worth $400,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $105.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

