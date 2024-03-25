Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $127.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $351.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.