Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 32 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $415.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.83 and its 200 day moving average is $389.83. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $300.67 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

