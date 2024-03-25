Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 14,715 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.7% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 753.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 260,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,133,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $509.58 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.90 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock valued at $626,512,270. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.