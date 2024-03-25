Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $530.72 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $547.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

