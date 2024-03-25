Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 34,802 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $181.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.84. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

