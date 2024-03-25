NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 7,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $942.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $258.50 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

