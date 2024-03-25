NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 631.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

