Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $160.61 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.07.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $2,223,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

