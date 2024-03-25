Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Linde by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 114,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Linde by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 140,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $468.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $337.95 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.07.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.