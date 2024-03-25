Legato Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Johnson Outdoors worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 42,043 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 41,053 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 86.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $45.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $463.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.