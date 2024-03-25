Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $82.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

