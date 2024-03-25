Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $667,000 in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 6.5 %

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Insider Activity

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

