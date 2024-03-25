Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 33.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Verona Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

