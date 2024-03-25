Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,843,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,935,000 after buying an additional 300,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,602,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $63.22 on Monday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKFN. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $783,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $161,715.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Findlay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $783,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,449 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

