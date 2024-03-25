Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 5,665 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,317,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,638,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,810,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after buying an additional 1,077,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,432,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after buying an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $357,663.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 414,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,376.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,069,229.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 227,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,931,945.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $357,663.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 414,159 shares in the company, valued at $18,848,376.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,278 shares of company stock valued at $18,929,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

