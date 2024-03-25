Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 83,619 BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 83,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of BrainsWay at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter worth about $721,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 6.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of BWAY opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 million, a P/E ratio of -44.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.61.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

