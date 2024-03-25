Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,525 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

