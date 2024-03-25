Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Freshpet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Freshpet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Freshpet by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,405,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT opened at $115.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.04 and a beta of 1.23. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,338,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

