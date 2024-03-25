Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,587 shares of company stock worth $6,535,591. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $167.29 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,091.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.43.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

