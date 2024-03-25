Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $156.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.